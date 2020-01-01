Shikhalo: Kenya goalkeeper rues lack of playing time at Yanga SC

The custodian claims Wananchi have not seen his best owing to limited playing chances

international goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo claims he has not been given enough playing time at Yanga SC to show how good he is.

The 27-time champions signed the custodian from Kenyan Premier League ( ) side FC to strengthen the goalkeeping department.

However, regular rotation in the squad has not given the Harambee Stars shot-stopper enough time to prove his worth.

"I have encountered several challenges since coming to ," Shikhalo is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"The main one is the lack of enough playing time for my team. I have not gotten a chance to show my potential owing to limited playing chances. For a keeper to shine and get enough confidence, more minutes on the pitch are crucial.

"However, it is a challenge for me to keep working harder and maintain my standard and form."

The 26-year-old has revealed his best match so far for Wananchi.

"The only game I can say my impact was felt was the Kariakoo Derby against Simba SC. I showed my ability and it is just like a snippet of my potential. I can do more of that with more chances," Shikhalo added.

Yanga are currently third in the Tanzania Mainland League with 51 points from 27 matches.