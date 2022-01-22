Shikangwa: Vihiga Queens forward set to sign for Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk

Vihiga Queens have confirmed Harambee Starlets forward Jentrix Shikangwa is travelling to Turkey to sign for Fatih Karagumruk S.K. in the Turkish top-flight league.

According to a statement released by the club, the 20-year-old is set to travel on Sunday to Istanbul to seal the deal.

“The Executive Committee of Vihiga Queens is proud to announce that our lethal striker Jentrix Milimu Shikangwa is set to travel to Turkey to join Fatih Karagumru, a club that plays in the Turkish Top Division,” read part of the statement.

“Jentrix will leave the country on Sunday, January 23, 2022, in the morning and land in Istanbul, Turkey before midday.

“This is an additional opportunity to the continuous developing interests in our players accruing from our recent participation in the Caf Women Champions League qualifiers, [Cecafa] and Caf Women’s Champions League in Nairobi, Kenya, and Cairo, Egypt respectively.

“We hope that more of these interests will develop into opportunities for our girls to go forth and conquer the football world.

“As Vihiga Queens, we shall forever be grateful to Jentrix for her services to our club especially during the Caf Champions League, Cecafa Zone qualifiers where she emerged as the tournament's Most Valuable Player [MVP] and scored our winning goal in the finals from the penalty spot.

“We wish her all the best as she continues her professional football career in Turkey.”

Shikangwa was capped for Kenya at senior level during the 2019 Cecafa Women's Championship which Starlets won after beating Tanzania 2-0 in the final and the 2020 Turkish Women's Cup.

The development comes barely a day after Shikangwa’s teammate, Lilian Awuor, left for France to link up with French top-tier side ASJ Soyaux-Charente.

The 24-year-old Awuor rose to prominence after bagging the ‘woman of the match’ gong in their 1-0 defeat to South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns where she pulled off world-class saves.

A good number of Vihiga Queens players have attracted considerable interest outside the country following the team’s impressive run at the Cecafa Zonal Qualifiers in Nairobi and the Caf Women’s Champions League in Cairo, Egypt.