Shikangwa: Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk seal signing of Vihiga Queens forward

Harambee Starlets forward Jentrix Shikangwa has officially penned a contract to play for Fatih Karagumruk SK in the Turkish top-flight league.

The club has confirmed the acquisition of the 20-year-old player, who was formerly turning out for Vihiga United in the FKF Women Premier League.

“We have tied down Shikangwa, the successful winger of the Kenya national team, to our colours,” the club confirmed on their social media pages.

“We wish success to Jentrix Shikangwa, who will continue her career in Karagumruk.”

On January 22, Shikangwa's club Vihiga confirmed they had allowed the forward to travel to Turkey to negotiate with Karagumruk.

“The Executive Committee of Vihiga Queens is proud to announce that our lethal striker Jentrix Milimu Shikangwa is set to travel to Turkey to join Fatih Karagumru, a club that plays in the Turkish Top Division,” read part of the statement.

Jentrix Shikangwa Milimu Karagümrük’te. 🔴⚫️



Kenya Milli Takımı’nın başarılı kanat oyuncusu Milimu’yu renklerimize bağladık. Kariyerine Karagümrük’te devam edecek olan Jentrix Shikangwa Milimu’ya başarılar dileriz. pic.twitter.com/LePrNvDNYY — VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük SK (@karagumruk_sk) January 30, 2022

“Jentrix will leave the country on Sunday, January 23, 2022, in the morning and land in Istanbul, Turkey before midday.

“This is an additional opportunity to the continuous developing interests in our players accruing from our recent participation in the Caf Women Champions League qualifiers, [Cecafa] and Caf Women’s Champions League in Nairobi, Kenya, and Cairo, Egypt respectively.

“We hope that more of these interests will develop into opportunities for our girls to go forth and conquer the football world.

“As Vihiga Queens, we shall forever be grateful to Jentrix for her services to our club especially during the Caf Champions League, Cecafa Zone qualifiers where she emerged as the tournament's Most Valuable Player [MVP] and scored our winning goal in the finals from the penalty spot.

“We wish her all the best as she continues her professional football career in Turkey.”

Shikangwa made her debut for Kenya during the 2019 Cecafa Women’s Championship held in Tanzania which Starlets won after beating Tanzania 2-0 in the final and she also featured at the 2020 Turkish Women’s Cup.