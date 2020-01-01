Shikanda: Without Kakamega Homeboyz there is no AFC Leopards

The Ingwe boss explains to Goal why their Western rivals will always remain their feeder club in many seasons to come

AFC chairman Dan Shikanda has explained the reason why Kakamega will remain “their factory” despite the rivalry between the two clubs.

AFC Leopards and Homeboyz have always remained rivals from the Western region with the latter dominating Ingwe in terms of results in the last few seasons.

Despite the rivalry between the two FKF Premier League clubs, Ingwe have often signed players from the Western-based club.

More teams

The latest tussle for a player was in the recent transfer window when AFC Leopards went for the services of midfielder Peter Thiong’o, a move which irked Homeboyz top brass, including chairman Cleophas Shimanyula, who refused to allow the player to join their rivals.

However, after a long tussle, Thiong’o was allowed to sign for AFC Leopards as a free agent.

Revisiting the issue, Ingwe boss Shikanda has now told Goal why AFC Leopards cannot survive without the help of Homeboyz.

“Without Kakamega Homeboyz there is no AFC Leopards,” Shikanda told Goal. “We all know where good players come from, they all come from Western and Homeboyz are based in Western, so when you see us going for their players during the transfer window, don’t be surprised.

“In terms of signing players, Homeboyz will remain our feeder club and I am saying this with due respect to the club, they will remain our factory and that is why I say without them, we don’t have AFC Leopards.”

Shikanda has further likened the AFC Leopards versus Homeboyz transfer signing sagas to when could sign players from Kisumu All-Stars and Ingwe sign players from the defunct Motcom.

“In previous years, there was no Gor Mahia without Kisumu All-Stars,” Shikanda continued. “Gor Mahia could only sign players from the Kisumu-based clubs and same case with AFC Leopards who could only sign players from Motcom FC.

“It is the same scenario now, we have to sign players from Homeboyz because they are the best team from Western, we should assist each other when it comes to signings and Homeboyz should understand the scenario.”

Article continues below

Asked which was the biggest team between AFC Leopards and Homeboyz, Shimanyula explained: “For me, the biggest team is the one which has won many titles and that is AFC Leopards.

“I want to challenge Homeboyz to start winning trophies so that they can mix it with the big boys, I hope they can win the league soon because AFC Leopards is now targeting to do well in Caf competitions, we want to win the Caf title soon.”

Ingwe have started the 2020-21 season well and have managed to collect nine points from their opening four games with the only defeat coming against bogey side .