Shikanda: Why AFC Leopards are still hurt by Gor Mahia’s 18th title

Ingwe chairman feels the title handed to their rivals K’Ogalo in the 2019-20 season will give them a hard time to catch up

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda has confessed they are still hurt with how Gor Mahia won their record 18th FKF Premier League title last season.

The rivalry between the two Kenyan giants has been contested for over a decade now with Gor Mahia dominating Ingwe on the overall league titles won – 18 against 13.

Gor Mahia’s 18th title was won last season when Football Kenya Federation moved to cancel the top-flight following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country and by virtue of topping the table at that time, K’Ogalo were declared champions.

Shikanda has now insisted they are still hurt with the decision which was taken to declare Gor Mahia champions maintaining the league should have been annulled and the title not given to anyone.

What has been said?

“We rushed to give Gor Mahia the title, Gor Mahia are our rivals and that extra title gives us a hard time to catch up with them, it is was not a good decision and we are still hurt,” Shikanda told Goal.

Shikanda has further maintained his stand that AFC Leopards should also be declared winners of the current campaign like it was the case for Gor Mahia because they were topping the table after 50 percent of the matches were played.

“If we are in the same position they [Gor Mahia] were last season, why can’t they declare as champions also because it is the same league, the same rules, and the same federation, it is a simple as that.

Who will play after June 30?

The former international has further questioned the decision to pick the top-flight winner by the end of June 30 insisting it will lose its meaning for the remaining matches.

“Imagine after June 30 [when they declare the winner], who will be going around this country playing football and he already knows a team has been handed a ticket for the Caf Champions League?

“We don’t play the league to win Ksh3million which never arrives, we play the league to win and get a ticket to Africa, not money which never comes.”

On May 18, FKF confirmed the team leading the table on June 30, the deadline provided by Caf for submission for representative clubs, will be given the slot to represent Kenya in the 2021-22 Champions League.

Tusker are currently leading the 18-team table with 38 points from 18 matches while KCB are second on 36 points, the same as AFC, while champions Gor Mahia are fourth on 31 points from 17 outings.