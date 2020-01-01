Shikanda: Nzoia Sugar set to appoint former Kenya international as new coach

The Sugar Millers started their 2020/21 FKF Premier League campaign with a 2-0 loss to Nairobi City Stars

Former defender Ibrahim Shikanda is set to be unveiled as the new head coach.

The Western-based charges have not been stable in the technical bench after the sacking of Collins Omondi at the beginning of the year. Goal understands Shikanda beat another experienced coach in James Nandwa and former coach Leonard Odipo to the job. A source close to the club revealed the board has settled for Shikanda and that he will be presented this week.

When reached for comment, club chairman Evans Kadenge conceded the trio of names were presented to the board but a conclusion has not been reached.

"We are still negotiating and engaging the coaches but we are close," Kadenge told Goal on Tuesday.

"It is true we have forwarded the names of Nandwa, Odipo, and Shikanda. However, no conclusion yet. We want to take our time to appoint someone who can help us meet our targets this season."

The Sugar Millers started their FKF Premier League with a 2-0 loss away to promoted side Nairobi City Stars.

Anthony 'Muki' Kimani and Oliver Maloba scored a goal each in the first half to help their team to victory.

Steve Njunge, who denied Cliff Kasuti a goal from the penalty spot, Herit Mungai Atariza, Kennedy Onyango, Salim Abdalla, Wycliffe Otieno, Peter Opiyo and Agesa are the players who earned full debuts in Simba wa Nairobi colours.

New signing Sven Yidah, with over 97 appearances for his former side , made his City Stars debut in the second half.

Goalscorers Kimani and Maloba are the only players who featured against Nzoia Sugar in Narok who have played in the Premier League for the Kawangware-based side previously.

Elvis Noor Ojiambo, who was signed from Kibera Black Stars, was the only player among the starters who made his top-flight debut.

In 12 seasons from 2004 to 2016, Nairobi City Stars had just recorded two wins in their opening matches before the Nzoia Sugar outcome.

The first win, of a 3-1 score, was registered against KCB at City Stadium in the 2005-06 season while the second one, a 2-0 victory, was in the 2009 season against AFC .

In the 2004-05, 2008, 2010 and 2016 seasons Nairobi City Stars drew their openers and lost in the 2006-07, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 seasons.