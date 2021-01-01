Shikanda: My legacy is to leave AFC Leopards with stadium and league title

Ingwe boss reveals to Goal what he wants to achieve with the FKF Premier League side before he leaves post of chairman

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda has stated his main target before he retires is to make sure the club have their own stadium and win the FKF Premier League title.

The former international, who was elected to lead Ingwe on June 23, 2019, has maintained he wants to leave a legacy at the club and further said before he calls it quits, he must achieve the two targets.

“It is very clear before I retire I want AFC Leopards to achieve two key things, one I want them to have their own training ground and matchday venue, it is something everyone who loves the club wants us to own and achieve and I also want the club to win the league title,” Shikanda told Goal.

“That is part of my vision, it is part of the legacy I want to leave at the club before I retire, I will make sure I achieve my target, I know some people might feel it cannot be possible, but from my end I know it is very possible.

“AFC Leopards is a big club and we cannot always depend on hiring training venues, we want to make sure we have a home, a training home for the team, we also want to make sure the team wins the title, our position before the league was stopped was good, and we hope when the league returns, we will continue from where we left.

“To be honest I was upset when the league was halted, I was upset because we were performing very well with our eyes on the trophy, I want to request the government to open up sports and allow us to play football, the players are suffering without the game, I hope action will resume soon.”

Ingwe last won the league title 23 years ago and in a recent interview, Shikanda maintained their pledge to give players houses if they win the current campaign is still valid, and urged them to end their drought and win the trophy for the fans and the community.

“Nothing has changed as far as we pledged to reward the players with a house if they win the league title and it was not a hearsay, but a serious pledge,” Shikanda, who also played for rivals Gor Mahia, told Goal.

“When I issued the statement I meant what I said, I was not lying on the matter, so the situation remains the same, if they win the league title, we will reward them with houses, each of the 30 players in the squad will have a new home.

“It is a pledge my office put across and it will not change, and one thing I am happy about the issue, my team is in a pole position to win the league, I am hoping the league resumes, we are in a better position to win it, and the players will smile at the end of the season if they do us proud.”

At the time the league was stopped, Ingwe were placed third on the 18-team table with 29 points from 14 matches, seven fewer than table-toppers Tusker, who had 36 from 16 matches while KCB are second on 30 points from 15 games.