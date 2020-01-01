Shikanda: Kamura is still an AFC Leopards player and will not leave soon

The Ingwe chairman comes out to clarify their captain is going nowhere and will be part of the team for the 2020-21 season

AFC chairman Dan Shikanda has come out to deny reports their captain Robinson Kamura is on his way out of the club.

The towering defender left Ingwe fans guessing on Monday after he took to his social media pages to hint he was set to leave the Den, a statement which came two days after he had guided the team to a 2-1 win against in an FKF Premier League match.

The experienced defender has been with Ingwe since 2017 and is still regarded as one of the key players. He revealed the following on his Facebook: “No one likes goodbyes.”

The statement was interpreted by many that the former defender was on his way out, a move Ingwe boss Shikanda has rubbished, and stated “Kamura is contracted to us and he is going nowhere.”

“Robinson [Kamura] is contracted to AFC Leopards, he is our player and will not go anywhere,” Shikanda told Goal on Tuesday. “I have not heard from him either if he wants to leave, he knows the protocol of a player when he wants to leave and I don’t know why people misunderstood his statement.”

The statement by Kamura came a month after AFC Leopards lost another player – midfielder Duncan Otieno, who signed for the club and later left for Zambia to sign for Lusaka Dynamos.

A source close to the player explained why the player might be on his way out of the 13-time league champions.

“Kamura's contract with the club is almost over and negotiations about the renewal were going on," the source told Goal on Monday. I cannot authoritatively reveal the agreement but I understand the two parties were to sign the new contract this week.

“But again, we all know football business is tricky, maybe he has secured a better offer and is not keen on extending his stay with the club.”

On Saturday, Kamura was part of the Leopards team that beat Tusker FC 2-1 to open their season with a win. The Brewers had taken a deserved lead courtesy of striker David Majak before Kamura levelled matters for Ingwe, and striker Elvis Rupia assured them the maximum points as he converted the winning goal from the penalty spot.