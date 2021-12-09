Shikanda hits out at AFC Leopards' enemies for peddling Aussems' exit rumours

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda has insisted coach Patrick Aussems is going nowhere.

Ingwe have been struggling financially and as a result, the technical bench and playing unit are not paid consistently or on time. It is for this reason the experienced Belgian has been linked with a move away from the club.

Recently, the former Simba SC coach has been linked with a move back to Tanzania, this time around with Namungo FC.

Enemies of Leopards spreading rumours

The former striker has now made it clear the 56-year-old is going nowhere and he will be with the club. The administrator has further stated those who are peddling the rumours do not want to see Ingwe progressing.

"Those spreading rumours about our coach are enemies of the club," Shikanda told the Nation.

"They don’t want to see Leopards progressing. They made the same rumour when the coach was on leave in Belgium and when he returned they kept quiet."

Aussems is expected to lead Ingwe on Thursday afternoon against Posta Rangers in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League assignment.

Ingwe have not had a good run recently; they started the season with a 1-0 win over defending champions Tusker FC before settling for a goalless draw with KCB FC.

However, since then, things have not gone well for them. The 13-time league champions have suffered six losses in a row, and as a result, they are in the relegation zone with just four points.

They have further scored just two goals and conceded seven in the process. Nzoia Sugar and Vihiga Bullets are the only teams below Leopards.

Posta Rangers have been blowing hot and cold this season in the Kenyan top-tier. After playing six matches, the Stanley Okumbi charges are placed 10th on the table with 10 points as well.

This is after winning three games, drawing once and losing twice, scoring 10 goals in the process and conceding four.

The Thursday match will be played at Nyayo Stadium from 3 pm (EAT).