Shikanda: Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards are the faces of Kenyan football

The Ingwe chairman believes the two teams have more value compared to other top-tier teams

AFC Chairman Dan Shikanda insists AFC Leopards and are the faces of football and Kenyan Premier League ( ) and hold greater value compared to other teams.

The two teams have a massive following in the country and have won the league title 31 times between them. The former striker states the two community teams have a say and you cannot bring up the football topic in the country without mentioning the duo.

"AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia are the real deal in the KPL, the rest are 'others'," Shikanda told Goal on Saturday.

" have and and in , we have Simba SC and Yanga SC and in Kenya, we have Gor Mahia and Leopards. The two teams carry the weight of the KPL; the likes of , and the rest cannot be compared with K'Ogalo or Ingwe."

The official has also stated there is no way can be given a ticket to represent the nation in the Caf Confederation Cup when the league was not annulled.

"The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) opted to use the results in the league to reward Gor Mahia, the best thing could have been making it null and void, and clubs discuss the way forward.

"If the league could have been cancelled, then maybe we could have also discussed and allowed last season's winners to represent the country in Caf and Caf Confederation Cup.

"Now that it did not happen, we cannot also say Bandari should be given a berth to play on the continent. The [FKF ] should be played to the end."

The move by FKF to crown Gor Mahia has been protested by KPL who insists on the mandate to make the decision affecting the top-tier solely belongs to them.

The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) gave a stay order a couple of weeks ago, and are set to give a full ruling on the same on Thursday, May 28.

FKF had stated they will provide the way forward regarding the domestic competition depending on the Covid-19 situation.