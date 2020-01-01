Shikanda explains how AFC Leopards tamed acts of hooliganism

The club has been fined before by the Sports Stadia Management Board due to violent behaviour of their fans

AFC chairman Dan Shikanda has explained how the club has tried to counter the acts of hooliganism amongst its fans.

In his address to the National Executive Committee, Shikanda explained how past acts of violence by their fans has affected the club financially and how the current administration tried to counter violent fans.

“This year, without fear of contradiction, I can say we have not had cases of hooliganism and even when the referees have not been at their best, our fans have accepted results and went home hoping to fight another day,” Shikanda said during the address.

More teams

“Our club has zero-tolerance to hooliganism and we have worked through the branches and through them we have tried to identify who have been causing problems before.

“We have also planted our stewards, dressed in a manner that they cannot be identified, inside the fans to identify trouble makers.

"What has been happening before has cost the club a lot as we have missed chances of playing at Kasarani and at Nyayo Stadium because of the past cases of hooliganism.

“We owe the Stadium management close to three or four million shillings due to past acts of hooliganism and this is expensive for us because we have to pay players. Taking KSh3 million to Kasarani yet players have not been paid is very painful.”

Shikanda was elected one year ago and said the club has seen stability and better results were to be registered if the season was not interrupted by the coronavirus.

“I can confidently say the club is stabilising and we are moving in the right direction,” continued the official.

“The journey, since we were elected, has been interesting and sometimes very painful but as the club's National Executive Committee we have stabilised the club.

“Were it not for Covid-19, people would have seen different results both at the administrative level and team results.

“If you look at our history since the club was formed in 1964, the club has not had the financial stability but we have cultivated an interest in the club and made AFC Leopards a daily affair, not a weekend affair.

“It is important to put both managerial and physical infrastructure which will bring AFC Leopards closer to the people.”

The former Ingwe player also stated how they navigated the season despite not having a financial partner.

“We have gone through a whole season and the team never gave a walkover, we trained on a daily basis and met all our obligations without a sponsor,” explained Shikanda.

Article continues below

“It has also been easier to convince our players because it was easier for us to face and assure them the management is working round the clock to address their issues.

“Despite the challenges, not a single day did our players took part in go-slows and boycotted club activities.”