Shikanda dismisses rumours of divided AFC Leopards National Executive Committee

The official has stated that the speculation is spread on social media to destabilise the club

AFC chairman Dan Shikanda has dismissed claims the National Executive Committee is a divided body.

AFC Leopards’ NEC is a lean body made of only three officials; Shikanda as the chair, Maurice Chichi as the national treasurer while Oliver Shikuku is the Secretary-General. They were all elected into office in June 2019.

“We read in social media that NEC is divided and is rarely working together,” Shikanda told reporters.

“Why should we not work together and yet we are only three of us? What makes them think we are not working together? Those are wishful thinkers and are doing more harm to the club.

“AFC Leopards is not Shikanda’s club and it is not Maurice Chichi’s club. This AFC Leopards belongs to all members who support, relate and identify with AFC Leopards.”

The official also claimed those people spreading rumours of a divided NEC are jealous after seeing that the club has stabilised. Shikanda had also said a few people masquerading as members had threatened head coach Tomas Trucha and his agent.

AFC Leopards are expected to make a statement following the reported threat on Trucha.

“But now what they have decided is to stabilise the team and make sure that he does not operate peacefully,” Shikanda claimed on Wednesday. “I do not know what they want. The coach is definitely not happy with what is happening

“The same people were saying he does not have papers and that he is just a tourist. But when they saw his credentials they went silent.

“If I invite you to a place and people start threatening, will you be comfortable in that place?

“There are a lot of threats on our coach and his agent and the people who are bringing all these threats are also agents.

“There is a serious issue with the coach. We shall do a press conference and from here we will go and organise to get the nitty-gritty.”

The former Orapa United coach has only overseen one Football Federation Premier League game for Ingwe which they won 2-1 against on Saturday.

They will be up against Bidco United on December 6.