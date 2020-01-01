Shikanda asks Kenyan government to allocate housing units to AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia

The two clubs have always struggled to provide accommodation for their foreign players and coaches

Dan Shikanda has asked the government to allocate AFC and 50 units of houses each.

The AFC Leopards chair said, should the government heed to their call, the two traditional archrivals and oldest clubs in the country will have been assisted a great deal.

Shikanda's prayer comes a few weeks after Gor Mahia's midfielder Jackson Owusu's plight with a Buruburu hotel was reported.

The Ghanaian star had been residing at the Eastlands facility since he signed for K'Ogalo in January but a failure to pay for accommodation saw the hotel halt their services for him.

AFC Leopards have also experienced the same challenges before, especially with their foreign players and coaches.

The government is building a number of housing projects in Ngara which are almost complete and Shikanda has urged that they are considered.

“There are new houses the government has built and our request is that the government can allocate 50 units of these to AFC Leopards and the same number to Gor Mahia,” Shikanda told reporters.

“If they can do that, then we can call our members, to come and assist us to pay for these houses as it will ease the issue of housing our players in this country. Without shelter, there is nothing one can offer.

“We are saying we are running a professional league but it is unfortunate and embarrassing that each day you wake, one reads that players have been kicked out of their houses because of a lack of rent.

“With such issues, the players cannot give us the best quality that we want.”

Shikanda also revealed the initiatives they are planning to undertake in order to raise money to meet their needs.

“From Sunday, we will start distributing water, branded water that is, as we want AFC Leopards to generate money," added the former Ingwe and K'Ogalo player.

“We do not want to be running to members and stakeholders for help to take the team to Kakamega or any other place for duties.

“We want to come up with some innovative ideas on how we can engage the members of the club so that any little money we make, goes a long way in supporting the team.”

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards' captain Robinson Kamura asked the club's former patron Musalia Mudavadi to be a regular visitor of their matches. The defender believes Mudavadi's presence will help the club generate more money from gate collections.

“Thank you for the financial intervention you doing for our lovely club,” Kamura said.

“I would like to invite you to our games because when fans see you, they will get the morale to come to the stadium and their huge numbers at the stadium [will be] equal to the revenue for the club.”

Mudavadi promised to take care of the club's financial needs during the Covid-19 period.