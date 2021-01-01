Shikanda: AFC Leopards pledge to give players houses if they win FKF title still stands

Ingwe’s boss maintains each of the 30 players in the squad will be rewarded with a house if they win the league title this season

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda has maintained they have not changed their plans to reward players with houses if they win the 2020-21 FKF Premier League title.

Earlier in January, the Ingwe boss promised to reward each player in the squad with a house if they win the title and went further to urge the players to end their 22-year drought and win the trophy for the fans and the community.

With the league currently on a break owing to coronavirus pandemic, Shikanda has told Goal nothing has changed as far as the pledge is concerned and insisted they will fulfill their promise if and when the title is won.

“Nothing has changed as far as we pledged to reward the players with a house if they win the league title and it was not a hearsay, but a serious pledge,” Shikanda told Goal on Friday.

“When I issued the statement I meant what I said, I was not lying on the matter, so the situation remains the same, if they win the league title, we will reward them with houses, each of the 30 players in the squad will have a new home.

“It is a pledge my office put across and it will not change, and one thing I am happy about the issue, my team is in a pole position to win the league, I am hoping the league resumes, we are in a better position to win it, and the players will smile at the end of the season if they do us proud.”

Shikanda has further explained how the situation at the club has improved from how he found it when he was elected on June 23, 2019.

“I took charge of AFC Leopards at difficult times, and where we are now, we have to thank God, we have changed so many things, and we are striving to do even more,” Shikanda continued.

“AFC Leopards is not the same again, you cannot compare the style of management we have now and the past and if the league comes back, we have a good chance to win the title, I have a dream the current squad will end the long wait for the title.”

On making the house pledge, Shikanda told Goal in an exclusive interview: “We have given the players a very good offer if they win the league this season we will give them a house in Nairobi and if they retain the title again next season, we will also give each of them another house.

Article continues below

“We managed to pay the players their salaries during the Covid-19 break [when they were not playing any football], and in the same breath we want to tell them if they win the league this year, the title will go to AFC Leopards and they will each get a house in Nairobi.

“If they give our fans and our community the title, which we have not won for 22 years, I want to state clearly that each of them will get a house in Nairobi, and the offer is valid for two years, this year and next year, and there are serious people behind the plan including myself.”

At the time the league was stopped, Ingwe were placed third on the 18-team table with 29 points from 14 matches, seven fewer than table-toppers Tusker, who had 36 from 16 matches while KCB are second on 30 points from 15 outings.