Shikanda: AFC Leopards chairman states FKF were unprofessional in ending KPL

The Ingwe official has hit out on the Federation for abruptly ending the top-tier without involving the league managers

AFC Chairman Dan Shikanda believes the Football Federation (FKF) acted unprofessionally by ending the Kenyan Premier League ( ) without consultations with the league managers.

The announcement to crown made by Federation President Nick Mwendwa has brought on a heated debate, and KPL have confirmed they will take legal action if FKF do not reverse their decision. The former striker states the involved parties could have been informed before a solution is reached.

"It is unprofessional the way FKF came to a conclusion," Shikanda told Goal on Sunday.

"They could have involved the league administrators [KPL] before for them to discuss and get an amicable conclusion. It would have been the best way not to otherwise."

Shikanda has also revealed AFC Leopards' stance regarding the now unpopular decision.

"We met as AFC Leopards National Executive Council and decided we are not for the FKF idea," he added.

"We have about 10 matches remaining and it is either we play the league or annul it altogether."

Before the break, the 13-time league champions were placed sixth on the log with 40 points.