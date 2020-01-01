Shikanda: AFC Leopards chairman eats humble pie, apologises to Sofapaka

The former striker has called Elly Kalekwa and solved the issue to maintain a good relationship

AFC chairman Dan Shikanda has apologised for his remarks about Kenyan Premier League ( ) sides and .

The former striker had stated Ingwe and are the face of Kenyan football, suggesting he is not even aware of Batoto ba Mungu and KCB's existence.

Those remarks did not go down well with Sofapaka president and owner Elly Kalekwa who demanded an apology.

"The utterances I made were blown out of proportion," Shikanda told Goal on Sunday.

"I never meant any harm to the teams and I take this earliest opportunity to apologise. Good relation is what is important and I do not want us to lose the sense of brotherhood.

"It was a harmless remark which was meant to bring some humour, but I apologise it went that far."

The Sofapaka president has confirmed receiving a text from Shikanda apologising for the incident.

"Yes, Shikanda texted me and apologised, we have even talked and I have nothing against him," Kalekwa told Goal.

"I have forgiven him and we will continue working together to help our football grow."

In an earlier interview, the Congolese boss had stated his team cannot be compared to the 13-time champions and insisted after Sofapaka's promotion to the top tier in 2009, the game changed in KPL.

"Sofapaka is not the same brand as AFC Leopards and he should respect us, he should give us the respect we deserve and my plea to him once again, he must apologise to the Sofapaka family for his comments," he said.

"If I give Sofapaka to Shikanda to handle he will not manage, he can do the work perfectly at AFC because they have gate collections from fans, he should not think the way AFC operates is how we operate, and we don’t have anything to copy from AFC, they were born in 1952 and we were born just the other day.

"When we joined the league we won the league and changed Kenyan football completely, we brought professionalism, we did not have a contract of players, we did not have signing fees but when Sofapaka came, everything changed and players started getting contracts."