Shikanda: AFC Leopards chairman blasts FKF's Mwendwa for 'bitter man' remarks

The former striker insists the league should be declared null and void if not played to completion

AFC chairman Dan Shikanda has hit back on Football Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa for calling him a bitter man.

The Federation made a now unpopular decision of crowning and ending the Kenyan Premier League ( ), a move that has been opposed by many top-tier teams. The former striker is one of the people who has made his stand regarding the announcement known.

"Let [Mwendwa] call me a bitter man, but yes, a bitter man with facts," Shikanda told Goal on Thursday.

"The league cannot be run like a maandazi kiosk; what was the hurry in presenting Gor Mahia's name? What FKF could have done is call all the club chairmen and stakeholders to discuss the way forward and not come from nowhere and make a decision," he added.

"Yes, I am bitter, not because Gor Mahia have been crowned but because rules have not been followed. I played for K'Ogallo and Leopards so there is no reason for me to hate the former."

Shikanda has also insisted on how the league should end in case there is no time for it to be played owing to the current Covid-19 situation.

"We should play the league to the end, it is the only way to get a deserving winner. If that is not the case, then it should be declared null and void; it is the only logical thing to do."

The administrator has also explained why FKF should not fight for control of the KPL.

"The Federation has a lot on the table which it should be focusing on, why fight to control the top-tier? It will overwhelm them; if I was in the same position I could have not even involved myself in such.

"They should be focused on developing the game and not fighting over the management of KPL," Shikanda concluded.

The FKF has since forwarded Gor Mahia's name to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) as Kenya's representative in next season's but KPL insist they will not allow it.