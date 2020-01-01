Shikalo: Yanga SC keeper set to miss league clash against Mwadui FC

The Jangwani giants confirm losing their Kenyan custodian to injury as they prepare for their Saturday league match

Young Africans (Yanga SC) custodian Farouk Shikalo will miss their Mainland Premier League match against Mwadui FC after he picked an injury in training on Friday.

According to Yanga coach Luc Eymael, the Kenyan keeper who signed for Yanga from Kenyan Premier League ( ) side FC, twisted his hand wrist while in training and will miss the clash on Saturday.

Eymael further revealed Shikalo could also miss their league match against Mtibwa Sugar set for next Wednesday.

“Shikalo is out injured and will not face Mwadui,” Eymael told Goal on Saturday. “He twisted his hand wrist but it is not broken so we will not have him in the squad and could also miss Wednesday match.

“I am very upset for the player because he had started coming up well in the matches he played for us especially the league match against Kagera Sugar where he kept us in the game with two good saves and we won 1-0.

“I hope it won’t be a long term thing, he has worked hard to claim the starting role but the injury will now keep him out for a few days.”

On whether winger Bernard Morrison will be available to face Mwadui, Eymael explained: “I don’t have any news about Morrison, I don’t have anything to say…no news for now.”

The Ghanaian player, who signed for Yanga from of , has not reported to training since the team was hammered 4-1 by rivals Simba SC in the semi-final clash five days ago.

In fact, during the match against Simba, Morrison walked straight to the tunnel after being substituted for Patrick Sibomana and the club has openly stated they are discussing what disciplinary action to take against the player, who has also been linked with a transfer move to Simba.

On the match against Mwadui, Eymael said: “We want to finish second, our main aim is to finish behind Simba and so it means we must beat Mwadui, we have to fight and get maximum points.

“I have a few players coming back from suspension but I will see what to do in terms of rotating the squad, we need to win because Azam FC are also keen to finish second, so it is a huge battle that we must accomplish.”

Yanga are currently sitting second on the 20-team table while Azam are third.