Shikalo named in Yanga SC squad for final two league matches

The Kenyan keeper who missed the clash against Mwadui FC has been included in the squad for the two remaining matches

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have named keeper Farouk Shikalo in the squad that left on Monday for Morogoro ahead of their two Mainland Premier League matches.

Shikalo, who joined the Jangwani giants from Kenyan Premier League ( ) side , missed the team’s last league match against Mwadui FC after he twisted his hand wrist while in training.

Yanga coach Luc Eymael had earlier told Goal Shikalo could likely miss the Wednesday match against Mtibwa Sugar but the Kenyan custodian has now been named in the team for the two away matches.

However, Yanga will have to do without the services of Haruna Niyonzima and Mapinduzi Balama, who according to Eymael have been left behind as a precautionary measure.

The two players have been struggling with injuries with Niyonzima trying to come back in the semi-final clash against Simba SC but aggravated the injury further.

“I will have to do without Niyonzima and Balama for the remaining two matches because they are being troubled with various injuries and I don’t want to risk them,” Eymael was quoted by Sokaletu.

“I don’t want to give them too much pressure and they are not fit enough, it is just a precautionary measure and maybe we can now start planning with them for the new season.”

Niyonzima picked up his injury in the match against Biashara United but his comeback in the domestic cup defeat against Simba ended in pain and was withdrawn, while Balama sustained his injury while preparing for the league match against Ndanda FC.

The players who have travelled alongside Shikalo include; Metacha Mnata, Ramadhan Kabwili, Geoffrey Magaigwa, Juma Abdul, Paul Godfrey, Ally Mtoni, Jafary Mohammed, Adeyum Saleh, and Lamine Moro.

Others are Faisal Salum, Abdullaziz Makame, Said Juma Makapu, Deus Kaseke, Mrisho Ngassa, Eric Kabamba Yikpe Gislain, David Molinga, Tariq Seif, Ditram Nchimbi and Adam Kiondo.

Yanga are chasing to finish the season in second position and will have to win their two away matches against Mtibwa on Wednesday and Lipuli FC on Sunday.