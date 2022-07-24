Shikalo: Kenya keeper confirms KMC FC exit amid Tusker transfer link

Thr 25-year-old custodian has bid farewell to the Mainland outfit with reports suggesting he will return to the Kenyan top-flight

Kenya international Farouk Shikalo has confirmed his departure from Tanzania's Mainland Premier League side Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC).

The 25-year-old custodian joined the club at the start of last season but using his Instagram page, he has confirmed he will not be part of the team for the new campaign and wished them well for the future.

What did Shikalo say?

"I want to take this opportunity to thank the entire KMC family, which has been part of my life in Tanzania for the last one year," Shikalo wrote, adding: "It was a great pleasure working together for the said period and want to wish you well for the future."

GOAL can reveal the custodian is likely set to rejoin FKF Premier League champions Tusker, who are in the process of losing their first choice keeper Patrick Matasi to Police FC.

As exclusively reported by GOAL on Saturday, Police have already written to the Brewers seeking to sign Matasi ahead of the new season.

Though Tusker were at first reluctant to release Matasi, GOAL understands they have softened their stand and are willing to negotiate with the Law Enforcers and let the keeper leave.

Matasi's exit means Tusker will be short of a goalkeeper to challenge Brian Bwire, hence their interest to resign Shikalo.

Born in Buret, Kenya, Shikalo started his career with Kenyan Premier League side Muhoroni Youth. He featured for Muhoroni for one season before he moved to sign for Ushuru FC, formerly Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

His stint at Ushuru did not last a season, as FC Talanta snapped him up in 2013 and after one season, he signed a three-year contract to join Tusker. He later rejoined Muhoroni and then moved to Posta Rangers in 2017.

His next stint was at Coastal side Bandari, whom he signed for in 2018 and he featured for them for one season before current Tanzania's Mainland Premier League champions Yanga SC acquired his services in 2019.

He played for one season with Yanga and transferred to KMC after his contract expired in June.

Shikalo was part of the Kenya team that participated in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where Harambee Stars failed to go past the group stage.