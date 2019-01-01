Shield Cup kick off date confirmed as registration opens

Kariobangi Sharks lifted the last edition to book their maiden trip to the Caf Confederation Cup

Teams have until Friday, March 1, 2019, to confirm their participation at the 2019 Super Cup tournament.

Only defending champion Kariobangi Sharks is so far assured of a place in the tournament whose winner will represent the country at the Caf Confederation Cup besides the two million prize money.

According to Football Kenya Federation, the knockout tournament will kick off on March 9, 2019, with the final slated for June 1, 2019.

Those interested in one of the 64 slots will have to confirm their participation with the Federation’s Competitions Department.

Kariobangi Sharks won the 2018 edition after staging a late comeback to beat Sofapaka 3-2 in the final played at the Kasarani.