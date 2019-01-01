Shield Cup Draw: Bandari lands SS Assad, Kariobangi Sharks to face KCB in semis
Coastal football fans will be treated to a local derby when the FKF Shield Cup semi-finals are played on May 12.
Bandari will play SS Assad in the last four of the knockout competition after the draw that was conducted by the Football Kenya Federation on Monday, while defending champions Kariobangi Sharks will take on Kenyan Premier league (KPL) side KCB.
On Saturday, Bandari defeated Western Stima 4-1 to book a berth in the domestic cup semis, while Assad saw off Congo Boyz 2-1 to progress.
On Sunday, Kariobangi Sharks ensured they booked their fourth consecutive semis slot after fighting hard to defeat minnows Bungoma Super Stars 4-2 on post-match penalties.
KCB overcame National Super League (NSL) side Bidco United 4-1 to reach the penultimate stage of this tournament.
The four teams are assured of Sh500,000 for reaching the semi-finals of the Shield Cup.
The eventual winner will represent Kenya in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.