Shield Cup Draw: Bandari lands SS Assad, Kariobangi Sharks to face KCB in semis

Division One Zone A side SS Assad is the only club outside the Kenyan Premier League remaining in the competition

Coastal football fans will be treated to a local derby when the FKF semi-finals are played on May 12.

will play SS Assad in the last four of the knockout competition after the draw that was conducted by the Football Federation on Monday, while defending champions will take on Kenyan Premier league ( ) side .

On Saturday, Bandari defeated 4-1 to book a berth in the domestic cup semis, while Assad saw off Congo Boyz 2-1 to progress.

On Sunday, Kariobangi Sharks ensured they booked their fourth consecutive semis slot after fighting hard to defeat minnows Bungoma Super Stars 4-2 on post-match penalties.

Article continues below

KCB overcame National Super League (NSL) side Bidco United 4-1 to reach the penultimate stage of this tournament.

The four teams are assured of Sh500,000 for reaching the semi-finals of the Shield Cup.

The eventual winner will represent Kenya in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.