The former AFC Leopards player played the entire game for the Swedish side alongside Eric Ouma and Henry Meja

Kenya international Collins Shichenje made his senior debut for AIK Fotboll on Saturday in a 2-1 friendly loss away to Molde at Aker Stadium.

It was also the first time all three Harambee Stars, Eric Ouma, Henry Meja and Shichenje were involved for the Swedish top-tier side.

With the international week ongoing, AIK, who are second on the Allsvenskan table, opted to play a training match to ensure the players who are not involved for their respective national teams remained active.

The hosts needed just six minutes to get their first goal after Eirik Haugan converted from corner to hand the Norwegian outfit an early lead.

It was a wake-up call for Bartosz Grzelak's side, who had taken time to settle.

Ouma, who has been impressive for The Gnaw, was replaced in the 60th minute with William Rashidi taking his place.

Trots en energisk forcering förlorar AIK träningsmatchen mot norska Molde FK med 2-1.



Stort tack till er tillresta AIK-supportrar!



📸 @joakimhall pic.twitter.com/dhrd8eleBH — AIK Fotboll (@aikfotboll) June 11, 2022

It was a fourth change for the visitors who had brought on Erik Ring, Jesper Ceesay, and Amar Abdirahman for Zachary Elbouzedi, Nicolas Stefanelli and Sebastian Larsson.

Despite the changes, it was Molde who got their second goal with 25 minutes left on the clock when Magnus Grodem capitalised on a defensive lapse to find the back of the net.

The goal did little to kill the morale of the Swedish side who continued to push forward. With a quarter of an hour to go, Tom Strannegard pulled one back but it was not enough to help his team avoid the defeat.

Meja, who joined the team from Football Kenya Federation Premier League heavyweights Tusker, was subbed moments later for John Guidetti. The forward has not yet played a top-tier game for AIK.

Article continues below

Former AFC Leopards midfielder Shichenje went on to finish the game and might be involved for his team against Orebro in another friendly match.

AIK will make a return to top-tier assignments on June 26 away to Degerfors at Stora Valla Stadium.