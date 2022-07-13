Sheyi Ojo: Cardiff City sign Nigeria prospect from Liverpool

The 25-year-old had been at Anfield since 2015 but wasn't able to play for the club

Championship side Cardiff City have confirmed the signing of Sheyi Ojo on a permanent deal.

The former England youth international of Nigerian descent spent last season on loan with Millwall but has now moved to the Bluebirds on a permanent basis.

Ojo has been handed a two-year contract which means he will be at the Cardiff City Stadium until 2024.

“Cardiff City FC are delighted to confirm that Sheyi Ojo has re-joined the club on a two-year contract, subject to clearance,” a statement from the English second-tier side's website read.

“The 25-year-old returns to Cardiff City Stadium for a second spell with the Bluebirds, having spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan in the Welsh capital.

“During that time, the former England U21 international scored five goals and recorded seven assists in 41 City appearances, helping to secure valuable points against Preston North End, Middlesbrough, Barnsley and Rotherham United.”

Ojo signed his first professional contract with Liverpool in 2015, with the Reds beating several European clubs to his signature.

Unable to break into Jurgen Klopp’s first team, he spent the next seven seasons out on a series of loans, spending time at Wigan Athletic, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham, Ligue 1 side Reims, Cardiff City, before representing Millwall.

Speaking in his first interview, the potential Super Eagle claimed he has unfinished business at Cardiff.

“I really enjoyed myself last time I was here, and I’ve got some unfinished business to do. I’m really looking forward to the season, and I hope we can do some special things,” he said.

Article continues below

“I didn’t actually get to see the fans last time I was here, so I’m really looking forward to that. The one thing that was missing last time was the fans, so I’m excited for the first game.

“I’m excited to train with the boys, and get stuck in. I know a few of the boys already, so I’m really looking forward to it. Off the pitch, I’ve got some close friends who live here as well, and I really liked being in Cardiff last time I was here.”

With this move, he becomes the third African in Steve Morison’s squad after Jamilu Collins (Nigeria) and Gambia’s Ebou Adams.