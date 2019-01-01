Sheffield United striker Sharp gets in Royal Rumble mood with 'Mr Socko' celebration

Those unfamiliar with the oddities of professional wrestling may have been a little confused by the striker's unusual celebration

Royal Rumble fever is gripping wrestling fans across the world and Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp got in the mood with a 'Mr Socko' celebration ahead of the pay-per-view event.

The Blades captain was instrumental in his side's 2-2 Championship draw away to Norwich City on Saturday, scoring two equalisers to ensure United left Carrow Road with a point.

Things took an unexpected turn after Sharp equalised from the penalty spot just before half time, when he produced a sock and placed it over his hand in the style of iconic wrestler Mick Foley.

He proceeded to celebrate with the prop, known as 'Mr Socko', and jokingly performed Foley's infamous finishing move, 'the Mandible Claw', on his team-mates.

Billy Sharp's Mr Socko WWE celebration is the best thing you'll see all day 🧦



Does @RealMickFoley know that you've kidnapped Socko, @billysharp10? pic.twitter.com/ZgfuLPghKR — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) January 26, 2019

Having cancelled out Onel Hernandez's opener, Sharp was again on hand to haul Sheffield United level in the second half, striking in the 79th minute after Teemu Pukki put Norwich ahead once more.

The 32-year-old's unusual Mick Foley-themed celebration did not go unnoticed and the man himself even took to Twitter to acknowledge it.

"Oh, this is TREMENDOUS! Thank you Billy Sharp," Foley said on his official page.

The 2019 Royal Rumble, which is one of the WWE's flagship events, will take place on Sunday, January 27, with things set to kick off at around 10pm GMT (5pm ET).

It is the 32nd edition of the event, which is a 'battle royal' style of tournament, in which participants enter at timed intervals.

The aim of the Royal Rumble is to eliminate opponents by throwing them over the top rope and making both feet touch the floor.

The last wrestler left in the ring is typically rewarded with a main event bout at Wrestlemania.