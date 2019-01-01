Sheffield United sign striker Mousset in club-record £10m deal

The France youth international joins on a three-year contract after a disappointing spell in the Premier League with Bournemouth

have broken their transfer record for the third time in a month to sign striker Lys Mousset from Bournemouth.

The Blades reportedly paid £10 million to secure the Frenchman and have tied him to a three-year deal.

The fee eclipses the club's outlay on Luke Freeman and Callum Robinson, who are said to have joined for £5m and £8m respectively, earlier in the window.

Mousset, 23, becomes United's fifth new addition since winning promotion to the Premier League following the signings of Phil Jagielka and Ravel Morrison.

Manager Chris Wilder said: "Lys is big, quick and a different type of threat at the top of the pitch to what we already have.



"I think he will prove to be a great fit for us and the fact that he selected us above other options shows he's hungry to do well.

"It is a fantastic bit of business for us in the current market and we are looking forward to him joining up with the squad."

Mousset struggled for goals at Bournemouth after joining from Le Havre in 2016.

The former Under-21 international netted three in the Premier League during his stay at the Vitality Stadium, appearing almost exclusively as a substitute under Eddie Howe.

While he made 25 league appearances with the Cherries during the 2018-19 campaign, he played fewer than 400 minutes in total - meaning his average time spent on the pitch was only around 15 minutes per appearance.

His solitary goal of the season came in a rare 90-minute outing at the Emirates, but proved to be nothing more than a consolation as Bournemouth were beaten 5-1 by .

Article continues below

Prior to his move to the South Coast Mousset had been a promising striker, scoring 14 goals in Ligue 2 with Le Havre and earning a call-ups to the French under-20 and under-21 sides. He scored 22 goals in 17 games at international under-20 level.

He will now be looking forward to a fresh start and another chance to prove himself in the Premier League with a side who, for many fans, will start the season as something of an unknown quantity.