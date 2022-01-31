SheBelieves Cup 2022: Ticket prices for USWNT tournament & how to buy

The SheBelieves Cup is back this February, as the U.S. women's national team locks horns with Iceland, Czech Republic and New Zealand.

An invitational tournament, the 2022 edition is being held in California and Texas, with plenty of excitement in store as the national teams gear up for the year ahead.

If you're considering going to the tournament in person, GOAL brings you all you need to know about tickets.

SheBelieves Cup 2022 ticket prices

The cost of tickets for the SheBelieves Cup ranges from $28 to $300 (excluding booking fees), depending on where you wish to be seated.

For example, for the USWNT's opening game against Czech Republic, a standard ticket behind the goal will cost $28 while a seat in the Field section will set you back $300. Seats on the side of the field begin at $70 and go up to $200, depending on how close you are to the action.

SheBelieves Cup 2022: How to buy tickets

Tickets for the SheBelieves Cup 2022 went on sale to the public on January 18, 2022, so they are available to buy now.

Tickets can be purchased through the official U.S. Soccer website, which has a list of fixtures, or directly via ticket seller axs.com.

Are there Covid-19 vaccination requirements?

Per axs.com, fans over the age of 12 who wish to attend games must produce proof of full Covid-19 vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test prior to entry to the stadium.

It is good practice to check local authority public health restrictions prior to travelling to a game.

When does SheBelieves Cup 2022 start?

SheBelieves Cup 2022 starts on February 17, 2022 and concludes on February 23, 2022.

SheBelieves Cup 2022 fixtures

To help you choose which games you wish to attend, we have the fixture schedule below.

Date Time Game Venue Feb 17 5pm PT / 8pm ET Iceland vs New Zealand Dignity Health Sports Park, CA Feb 17 8pm PT / 11pm ET USWNT vs Czech Republic Dignity Health Sports Park, CA Feb 20 12pm PT / 3pm ET USWNT vs New Zealand Dignity Health Sports Park, CA Feb 20 3pm PT / 6pm ET Czech Republic vs Iceland Dignity Health Sports Park, CA Feb 23 3pm PT / 6pm ET Czech Republic vs New Zeland Toyota Stadium, TX Feb 23 6pm PT / 9PM ET USWNT vs Iceland Toyota Stadium, TX

