Sharif: Sudan midfielder has five matches to earn Simba SC contract

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are aiming at completing a double this season

Simba SC midfielder Sharaf Shaiboub has five matches to prove he deserves another contract at the club.

The player has recently rejoined Wekundu wa Msimbazi from Sudan after almost four months out. The 26-year-old creative midfielder signed a one-year deal with the newly crowned Mainland League which was set to expire after the completion of the current campaign.

"Shiboub's contract with the club has already expired and what is keeping him at the team is the guideline by Confederation of African Football (Caf) to extend the term of free agents by a month or so," a source close to the club told Mwanaspoti.

"All we want is to have a look at the player and see his impact in the remaining matches. If he proves his worth, then we can extend his contract by another year."

The former El Hilal player has also revealed his target after rejoining the 21-time league champions.

"Currently, all I am doing is working hard to get my fitness back," Shaiboub revealed.

"I am training harder with my colleagues because I am hungry for my return. All I am yearning for is a chance in the remaining matches to show my potential and ability.

"I have always given my best for the team until Covid-19 happened and stopped everything, but I am working hard for my return."

In an earlier interview, Francis Kahata insisted the Msimbazi based side will fight to win a double this season.

"Simba had better preparations and took their opponents with the seriousness they deserve. There was no complacency and we are happy to have made it to the last four and keeping the double-dream alive," the 29-year-old told Goal.

"Now we are focusing on our semi-final game [against Yanga SC] hoping to get a positive outcome."

It will be the third time Yanga and Simba will be meeting in the Kariakoo Derby. In the last two, there has been a draw and a win, in favour of Yanga.

The Harambee Stars midfielder played a vital part as Simba bagged their third consecutive league title this season and their 21st in general. However, the winger insists they are still keen on bagging maximum points in the remaining matches.

"I take the opportunity to thank the fans, management and the technical bench for playing a huge role in helping us successfully defend the title," the Kenyan added.

"We are remaining with six league matches, and we are going all the way to ensure we win. No complacency, we have to take all matches with the seriousness they deserve.

"So those who think we will get our feet off the peddle after winning the title are wrong."

The semi-final is scheduled for July 11-12 with the overall winner playing in the Caf Confederation Cup.

In another semi-final match, Sahare All-Stars will play Namungo. Yanga had qualified on Tuesday after seeing off Kagera Sugar 2-1 while Namungo FC eliminated Alliance FC 2-0.

Namungo’s opponents Sahare All-Stars defeated Premier League outfit Ndanda FC to book their slot in the final four.