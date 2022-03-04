Shane Warne dies aged 52: World of football mourns 'greatest of all time' after cricket icon's death from suspected heart attack
Emma Smith
Getty
The world of sport joined together on Friday as footballing heroes mourned the death of cricket legend Shane Warne at the age of 52.
One of the greatest cricketers of all time, Australian icon Warne passed away on Friday, March 4from a suspected heart attack, his management confirmed.
The tragic news was felt across all sport, with notable footballers including Gary Lineker and Jamie Carragher paying tribute via social media.
