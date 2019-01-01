Shame as Gor Mahia reward hat-trick hero Erisa Ssekisambu with club ball

The Ugandan striker joined K’Ogalo from Vipers SC and notched his first hat-trick of the season against Mount Kenya United

Erisa Ssekisambu was in fine form against Mount Kenya United after hitting a hat-trick for Gor Mahia in a 4-1 win on Wednesday.

As it is always the norm, the Ugandan was supposed to be given a match-day ball by the Kenyan Premier League managers at the end of the final whistle for his three goals,

However, Goal can now confirm that the Kenyan champions were forced to reward the Ugandan, who has vowed to score over 20 goals this season, with their own ball.

When reached for comment, KPL CEO Jack Oguda explained the reason why they were not in a position to provide a ball for Ssekisambu.

Article continues below

“Well, to be sincere we do not have ball partners at the moment, and that has been the reason why we have not been able to facilitate the balls for the players who score hat-tricks on match day.

“But we are in the process of acquiring a new partner, and immediately that is done we will definitely start to provide balls during the matches. We will replace the ball Ssekisambu took in due time, so the club should not be worried.”

Dennis Oliech scored the other goal to help Gor Mahia reach 13 points.