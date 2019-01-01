Shame as Gor Mahia players sleep on the floor ahead of crucial Caf tie

The team is scheduled to play Renaissance Sportive Berkane but have had troubles making their way to Morocco

The second batch of players and officials en route to for a Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final against Renaissance Sportive are currently sleeping on the floor, literally, at Airport waiting to get a connecting a flight to their destination.

The North African side won the first leg clash 2-0 in Nairobi last week, and stand the best chance to advance to the semi-finals of the competition this campaign.

K’Ogalo was scheduled to leave for North Africa on Thursday but failed to acquire plane tickets on time, forcing management to cancel the flight until Friday, when the first batch left.

The second of the groups is yet to arrive at their destination, though, and landed in Qatar for a connecting flight.

The players in the second group are goalkeeper Fredrick Odhiambo, defenders Harun Shakava, Joash Onyango, Philemon Otieno, Geoffrey Ochieng, midfielders Lawrence Juma, Francis Kahata, Boniface Omondi, and Nicholas Kipkirui.

One of the players, who spoke to Goal on condition of anonymity from Qatar, has explained the situation.

“We are currently resting on the floor in the waiting room. Our flight is at 12.00 midnight and the club says it does not have money to book a resting room for us," he said.

“We have no alternative but find a way of passing time before we leave; we will arrive in Morocco in the morning. Definitely, we will be tired, but we will give our best, we felt it is good for the fans to know what is happening.”