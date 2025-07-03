Shakira surprises fans by posing with San Jose Earthquakes jersey alongside star Cristian Espinoza

The Colombian superstar delighted fans by posing with a personalized Quakes jersey bearing the No. 25 alongside the MLS club's Argentine attacker

Getty Images Entertainment

WHAT HAPPENED

Global music icon Shakira was photographed holding a personalised San Jose Earthquakes jersey featuring the No. 25 and her name while standing alongside the team's star Cristian Espinoza. The image, which quickly circulated across social media platforms, captured the Grammy-winning artist smiling with the Earthquakes' home kit during what appeared to be a promotional event in the Bay Area. Espinoza, the Earthquakes' designated player, presented the jersey to the Colombian singer.

Article continues below

WHAT THE SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES POSTED

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Celebrity endorsements and connections have become increasingly important for MLS clubs seeking to expand their cultural relevance beyond traditional soccer audiences. The Earthquakes, despite being one of the league's original franchises, have sometimes struggled to capture mainstream attention in the crowded Bay Area sports market. Shakira's global appeal makes this connection potentially valuable for both the club's brand development and ticket sales.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Following the San Jose Earthquakes’ 1-1 draw against the LA Galaxy, the Quakes remain sixth on the Western Conference table with 27 points after 20 league games. They host the New York Red Bulls next on July 5, which is followed by their U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal contest against Austin FC at home on July 8.