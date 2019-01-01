Time for new challenges after the Gor Mahia glory years - Shakava

Former Gor Mahia defender thanks K'Ogalo fans after sealing a two-year deal with Nkana FC of Zambia

Former captain Harun Shakava has admitted it was his time to leave the club after winning most of the trophies on offer in .

The towering defender has already sealed a move to Zambian side Nkana FC, bringing to an end his five-year stay at Gor Mahia.

In an interview with Goal from Zambia, Shakava has wished the Kenyan champions all the best in the 2019/20 season and took his time to thank the fans for the massive support they gave him while he was the captain of the side.

“As a player, times like these are always there; I have won the league five times as well as other domestic competitions, it was time for me to look for other challenges," Shakava said in an exclusive interview with Goal.

“All I can do is wish my former team all the best next season, they have what it takes to be successful. There are players who can effectively fill my position and play even better than me, I am not worried.

“I cannot forget the fans, they have been behind the team since I joined, and they have played a vital role in helping us get to the top.”

K’Ogalo have already signed Maurice Ojwang from as a replacement for Shakava.