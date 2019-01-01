Shakava stresses he hasn't accomplished his Harambee Stars target

The 26-year old is delighted with the upcoming opportunity to turn out for the national team this weekend

Defender Harun Shakava is delighted after making a return to Harambee Stars squad.

Despite his consistency at club level in all competitions domestically and abroad, the former defender was overlooked by the technical bench who felt he was not good enough for an international assignment for Stars. However, new coach Francis Kimanzi has handed the player an opportunity to prove his critics wrong.

The Nkana player is happy with his inclusion in the Stars squad to play Os Mambas, but he is not yet satisfied.

"I am happy to have been made it to the national team, it is always my pleasure to represent the nation," Shakava told Goal on Saturday.

"This is just a step and nothing has been fully accomplished. I have to work harder to break into the first team and ensure I remain there. It requires hard work and consistency because the defence is one of the most competitive areas in the team."

Article continues below

Shakava aims at remaining the first-choice defender at his club in Zambia to stand a better chance of maintaining his place in the national team.

"Back at Nkana, it is not easy, you have to be at your best to be considered, and it gives me a good challenge. The more I play at Nkana, the greater the chances of making it in the national team," the defender concluded.

Joseph Okumu, Onyango and Johnstone Omurwa are other central defenders who are targeting a start on Sunday.