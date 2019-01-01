Shakava & Isuza nominated for Magharibi Michezo Player of the Year award

The duo were outstanding performers for their respective clubs in the 2018/19 season

Kenyan internationals Harun Shakava and Whyvonne Isuza are set to battle for the Magharibi Michezo Player of the Year award on December 23.

Shakava led to their 18th Kenyan Premier League ( ) title before leaving for Zambia to join Nkana FC at the beginning of the current season.

Isuza has been a key player for AFC over a couple of years and has been nominated for the award alongside Gor Mahia's assistant captain Joash Onyango.

Onyango and Shakava were solid defensive partners for Gor Mahia and their achievements helped them make the cut.

Onyango is the reigning Sports Journalists Association Player of the Year.

Allan Wanga, who finished last season as joint top scorer with 17 goals alongside Enosh Ochieng of and Umaru Kasumba, then serving , has been nominated too.

's Brian Otieno will also be in the battle for the trophy after being a solid defender for the Dockers last season when they finished the season in second.

full-back Daniel Sakari has also been nominated after a fine season with Kakamega before making a move at the beginning of the campaign. His consistent performances have also seen him be included in Harambee Stars squad by coach Francis Kimanzi.

In the Women's category, Jentrix Shikangwa will face stiff competition from her international teammates Cynthia Shilwatso and Topista Situma both of Vihiga Queens, and Dorcas Shikobe of Oserian.

Shikangwa was key as Harambee Starlets won the Cecafa Women's Challenge Cup in last month where she also finished as the top scorer of the tournament.

Surprisingly missing is goalkeeper Annette Kundu, who also played a pivotal in 's exploits during the tournament at the Chamazi Sports Complex.

Men's nominees:

Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia)

Brian Otieno (Bandari)

Allan Wanga (Kakamega Homeboyz)

Whyvonne Isuza (AFC Leopards)

Harun Shakava (Nkana FC, Zambia)

Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks)

Women's nominees:

Jentrix Shikangwa (Vihiga Queens)

Tereza Engesha (Vihiga Queens)

Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens)

Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian)

Topista Situma (Vihiga Queens)

Tumaini Waliaula (Trans Nzoia Falcons)