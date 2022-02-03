Shakava: Gor Mahia ready to sue Kenya Police FC for alleged player tapping

Gor Mahia have stated they have initiated legal action against Kenya Police FC for what they have termed as the illegal signing of Harambee Star Haron Shakava.

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League debutants have been signing players to strengthen the team as they challenge for top positions. The former K'Ogalo skipper is the latest to be signed and will join the likes of Musa Mohamed, and Francis Kahata in the team.

However, the move has not been taken lightly by the former champions who have threatened to act.

What has been said

"Gor Mahia Football Club has noted with concern from a section of media that claims to be a purported unveiling of their contracted player Haron Shakava by Police Football Club as their player," read a statement from the team signed by Secretary-General Samuel Ocholla.

"Haron Shakava has a running contract with Gor Mahia FC which neither party has terminated. The action by Police FC amounts to player tapping which is prohibited by Fifa statutes and Regulation 18.3 of Fifa’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players.

"As Gor Mahia FC we have initiated a legal action against both Police FC and the player and Gor Mahia FC will be serving them with appropriate legal demands in due course with a view of having the player and the club punished appropriately and proportionately to their misconduct."

What did Shakava say?

After leaving K'Ogalo, the towering defender was thankful and went on to explain why he left.

"I want to thank the chairman [Ambrose Rachier] and the club for the opportunity to play and captain [Gor Mahia]. This has helped me become a better footballer... Winning the FKF Premier League trophy and the FKF Shield Cup as I captained the team was a dream come true," Shakava said in a statement.

"I can only say thank you to the club and to the fans who have supported me since the first time I wore [the green] jersey. Thanks and good luck to my teammates who helped me settle since day one as both a player and friend. I take with me many memories, lessons and great moments that will live with me forever. It has been one of the best years of my football career.

"Finally, I want to wish Gor Mahia many successes in the future and thank the club for giving me the opportunity to sign for Kenya Police FC, a club that offered me a job opportunity with the National Police Service where I can build a career in the public service and prepare for life after hanging my boots. Police FC will be my next home for the rest of my life, a club I want to give all the trust they have given me."

Recently, the club fired coach Mark Harrison and the entire technical bench for poor results, replacing him with Andreas Spier.