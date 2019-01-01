Shakava: Gor Mahia defender completes transfer to Nkana FC

The former K’Ogalo captain completes his much anticipated move to Zambia after penning a two-year contract with Nkana FC

Former captain Harun Shakava has completed his move to Nkana FC of Zambia.

The towering defender has been in talks with the side, but the negotiations came to an end when he put ink to paper on Thursday.

The two parties have agreed on a two-year contract, which will see the Kenyan player pocket about Sh300, 000 a month.

Shakava has told Goal he is happy to have joined the team and is looking forward to helping them as much as he can.

“Nkana is a great club, and it is an honour I will play for them in the coming new season,” Shakava told Goal.

Article continues below

“It has been my dream to turn out for another team abroad and when I had a chance to play for them, I took it with both hands. It is my hope within the two years, we will achieve together as a team and move to even greater heights.”

Shakava joined Gor Mahia in 2014, and during his five-year stay, he helped the team win five Kenyan Premer League ( ) titles.

While at Nkana, Shakava will play alongside his former skipper Musa Otieno, and former AFC captain Duncan Otieno.