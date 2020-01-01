Shakava: Ex-Gor Mahia captain reveals his undying love for AFC Leopards

The Harambee Stars defender states he has a soft spot for Ingwe despite turning out for K'Ogalo

defender Haron Shakava has revealed he has always been an ardent AFC fan even during his days at .

The towering defender played for five years for the 18-time league champions, Ingwe's bitter rivals, winning five Kenyan Premier League ( ) titles before leaving for Zambian outfit Nkana FC in 2019.

"I have always been an Ingwe fan and nothing has changed," Shakava told Goal on Thursday.

"Yes, I was turning out for K'Ogalo but it was a job and I had to do it to the best of my ability. My main objective was to help my team perform well and win matches and titles."

The towering defender does not rule out playing for the 13-time league champions.

"If I get a chance to play for either K'Ogalo or Ingwe, it will depend on the offer put on table," he added.

"I will definitely take the best; and yes who knows, maybe in future I will play for [Leopards]."

Shakava joined Gor Mahia in 2014 from Kakamega where he played for one season. The 26-year-old is currently in the country owing to the coronavirus outbreak which led to the suspension of Zambia's top tier.