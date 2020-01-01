Shakava: Defender explains why he enjoyed playing with Musa at Gor Mahia

The Nkana FC star has explained why he enjoyed playing alongside the former skipper at K'Ogalo

defender Haron Shakava believes Musa Mohammed is the best he had played with in 's defence.

The towering defender played for K'Ogalo for five years, winning as many Kenyan Premier League ( ) titles before he left for Zambian outfit Nkana FC in 2019. In the process, he partnered with several players in defence like Musa Mohammed, Joash Onyango and Charles Momanyi among others.

"Musa is definitely the best I partnered with in the Gor Mahia defence," Shakava told Goal.

"While playing with him, we conceded just 12 goals and went on to win 24 matches the entire season. I enjoyed playing with him and enjoyed my time at Gor Mahia as well.

Despite his impressive displays, the defender has made a handful of appearances for the national team. However, he takes it as a motivation.

"It is a competitive department, we have players who are more experienced," Shakava added.

"I want to be patient and work harder and once I get a chance, for sure I will give my best. Consistency is key and it is what I am aiming at achieving both at club and international level."

Shakava is currently turning out for Zambian top-tier side Nkana FC.