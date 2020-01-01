Shaka: AFC Leopards seal signing of Etoile Sportif du Sahel star

The player becomes the latest to arrive in the Den after the singing of winger Harrison Mwendwa and keeper John Oyemba

AFC have continued with their spending spree this transfer window after signing Bienvenue Shaka from Tunisian top division side Etoile Sportif du Sahel.

The signing of Shaka brings the number of new signings at the Den to three after Harrison Mwendwa and goalkeeper John Oyemba, both signed from .

Ingwe have confirmed on their official website: “AFC Leopards is delighted to announce the signing of Bienvenue Shaka from Tunisian top division side Etoile Sportif du Sahel.

“The Burundi international moves to Ingwe after spending two years in the competitive Tunisian league. He previously turned out for Aigle Noir in the Burundi Premier League.

“Shaka has also played for the Burundi U20 and U23 sides and is currently a member of the national team, Intamba [The Swallows].”

Speaking after being unveiled, Shaka said: “I’m excited to join AFC Leopards, a big club in . My teammates and I will work hard and in unity to ensure that we achieve success for the club. To the fans, I ask for your support as you are part of the team’s success.”

Shaka has already linked up with the rest of the squad on a pre-season tour and camp in Rift Valley.

On signing for the club, Oyemba expressed his delight after stating he believes they will be successful in the 2020/21 season if everyone involved plays a part.

"I am confident the technical bench and my teammates will hit the winning formula and bring success to the club," Oyemba said after his unveiling.

"I am excited to join one of the best-supported clubs in the country with a fantastic fanbase."

Oyemba was part of the Harambee Stars squad for the 2019 squad held in .

Ingwe chairman Dan Shikanda is on record claiming the team will go for the best players in the market as they want to end the 2020-21 season with silverware.

Meanwhile, Ingwe officially kicked off their pre-season tour that will last 12 days and have set up camp in Bomet.

"Thereafter, the team will proceed to Iten for a ten-day intensive and specialised pre-season camp ahead of the 2020/21 FKF Premier League kick-off," the club confirmed.

The first game for Ingwe will be on Friday, October 20 at home against at Nyayo Stadium.