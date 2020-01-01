Shaiboub: Sudan midfielder reports back to help Simba SC win FA Cup

The player was locked in his country but will now help the Msimbazi based side finish the season on a high

Simba SC's bid to win a double in the 2019/20 season has been boosted by the return of Sudanese creative midfielder Sharif Shaiboub.

The player has been in his country for more than four months with no way of making it to owing to the lockdown in his home country by the Government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The lanky midfielder missed the resumption of the Tanzania Mainland League on June 19. However, after lengthy talks between respective authorities and parties, the player was finally allowed to rejoin Wekundu wa Msimbazi and was spotted in the field watching the quarter-final match between his team and defending champions Azam FC.

The Msimbazi side won the game 2-0 to set a date with Yanga SC in the semi-finals.

Sharaf Shiboub amerejea nchini na moja kwa moja amekuja uwanjani kushuhudia mchezo wa robo fainali ya #ASFC ambao tunacheza na Azam FC. #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/ARK9GGOEPo — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) July 1, 2020

Shaiboub has also missed four league matches including the 0-0 draw last weekend away to Tanzania Prisons which handed his team their 21st league title.

Burundian Meddie Kagere was the first of the foreign players to report back, followed by Francis Kahata of and Zambia's Clatous Chama.

The player will, however, line up with his colleagues to receive the league trophy as well as the winners' medals.

The Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) settled for July 8 as the date to award Simba SC the Mainland Premier League trophy.

The Wekundu wa Mzimbazi were crowned champions with six matches to spare after their tally of 79 points proved too much for Azam FC and Yanga SC to catch, and they finally got their hands on their third title in a row and the right to represent the country in the Caf next season.

The TPLB had earlier ruled out entertaining Simba in Mbeya, where they managed a 2-0 win against Mbeya City before securing a 0-0 draw against Tanzania Prisons, to be crowned.

Goal can now reveal the league managers have settled for July 8 as the date to hand the trophy to Simba, which they will keep for good, after their match against Namungo FC at Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi.

"We asked Simba to tell us when we can give them the trophy and they have settled for July 8 and that is when we will be able to hand them the trophy," TPLB said in a signed statement.

"The trophy presentation will be done at Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi after their match against Namungo."

Simba still have other league matches against Ndanda FC, Mbao FC, Alliance FC and Coastal Union to play before the season concludes.