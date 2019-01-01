Live Scores
Super League

Shabana whip Kenya Police to end seven match winless run

Goal Kenya.
The victory over the law enforces pushed Shabana to seventh on the log

Shabana ended a seven-match winless run with an emphatic 4-1 win over Kenya Police in the National Super League.

The 'Glamour Boys' moved seventh on the log, 12  adrift of the leaders Wazito, who dispatched Ushuru from the summit following a  2-1 victory over Fortune Sacco on Saturday.

Nixon Amulundu gave Shabana the lead before Dennis Onyancha, Wycliffe Nyang’echi and Anthony Ndolo added gloss to a well-deserved win. David Oluoch scored a late consolation for the officers.

Wazito’s climbed to the top after Ushuru dropped points at the hands of Kisumu All Stars on Saturday.

Friday: Ushuru 1-1 Kisumu All Stars, Administration Police 3-1 Kangemi All-Stars, Bidco United 1-0 Coast Stima, Thika United 2-1 Migori Youth, Eldoret Youth 0-1 Modern Coast Rangers, Green Commandos 0-1 Kibera Black Stars.

Saturday: Nairobi Stima 1-1 Nairobi City Stars, FC Talanta 0-0 St. Joseph’s Youth, Wazito 2-1 Fortune Sacco.

Sunday: Shabana 4-1 Kenya Police.

