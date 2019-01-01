Shabana whip Kenya Police to end seven match winless run

The victory over the law enforces pushed Shabana to seventh on the log

Shabana ended a seven-match winless run with an emphatic 4-1 win over Kenya Police in the National Super League.

The 'Glamour Boys' moved seventh on the log, 12 adrift of the leaders Wazito, who dispatched Ushuru from the summit following a 2-1 victory over Fortune Sacco on Saturday.

Nixon Amulundu gave Shabana the lead before Dennis Onyancha, Wycliffe Nyang’echi and Anthony Ndolo added gloss to a well-deserved win. David Oluoch scored a late consolation for the officers.

Wazito’s climbed to the top after Ushuru dropped points at the hands of Kisumu All Stars on Saturday.

Friday: Ushuru 1-1 Kisumu All Stars, Administration Police 3-1 Kangemi All-Stars, Bidco United 1-0 Coast Stima, Thika United 2-1 Migori Youth, Eldoret Youth 0-1 Modern Coast Rangers, Green Commandos 0-1 Kibera Black Stars.

Saturday: Nairobi Stima 1-1 Nairobi City Stars, FC Talanta 0-0 St. Joseph’s Youth, Wazito 2-1 Fortune Sacco.

Sunday: Shabana 4-1 Kenya Police.