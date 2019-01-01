Shabana vow to support suspended coach Gilbert Selebwa

Shabana has registered three consecutive defeats- against Wazito, Ushuru and Eldoret Youth

National Super League side Shabana FC says it will appeal the decision by FKF to suspend coach Gilbert Selebwa.

According to a statement from FKF, the tactician allegedly slapped the assistant referee and went on to attack the center referee as he protested a call made by the officials.

In an exclusive interview with Goal, Shabana chairman Paul Mayieko says that they will appeal the decision taken by the football mother body.

"We will appeal; they have made a decision but have not given us a chance to explain what happened. Whatever that has been pasted against us are just mere allegations. As Shabana FC, we will stand with our coach to the end. We do not support hooliganism that I have to openly state."

The Glamour Boys are currently on thirteen points after four wins and a draw in the eight games played.