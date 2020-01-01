Shabana FC send request to President Kenyatta ahead of Mashujaa Day

The Kisii ‘Glamour Boys’ have pleaded with the head of state to give them a bus as they get ready for the new campaign

National Super League (NSL) side Shabana FC have sent a special request to President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the Mashujaa Day celebrations set for Gusii Stadium on October 20.

The Kisii-based ‘Glamour Boys’ have pleaded to the head of state in a letter obtained by Goal to help them purchase a 63-seater team bus as they get ready for the new season.

is set to celebrate Mashujaa Day in Kisii, the home of Shabana, who were once the giants in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) before they were relegated from the top tier to the second-tier league.

“Your excellency, the purpose of this letter is to request you to donate us Shabana bus [63-seater] to help the club address transport challenges that have continued to cripple us financially,” read the letter to Kenyatta signed by the club’s fans’ chairman Erick Nyariki and obtained by Goal.

“As fans, we are working towards re-organizing Shabana to return to the top-flight league in the premier league and your kind gesture will go a long way in helping the club regain its star status, the bust can also help the club raise revenue internally.

“Your excellency sir, in the same breath, we request that the bus be donated through your courtesy, under the management of the Kisii County government, we are looking forward to hearing from you soon.”

Shabana is among the oldest clubs in Kenyan history as they were formed in 1983 by businessman Dogo Khan as a community-based club.

At one time, Shabana was the most feared team in top-flight, as they could beat giants in the league when they toured Kisii for matches and they are also known to have produced great talent including Mike Okoth, father to Divock Origi of in the Premier League, the late Henry Nyandoro, Henry Motego, Richard Otambo, and current Harambee Stars striker Masoud Juma.

The letter which was also copied to the Kisii County Governor James Ongwae continued: “Your excellency, as the only community club in the larger Gusii region playing at the national super league, Shabana continues to struggle financially even when the county government of Kisii under Ongwae has upgraded Gusii Stadium to international standards, where you graced its opening with your trademark penalty that you scored against the governor.”

Last season, Shabana were among the teams fighting to earn promotion to the top-flight before the season was ended prematurely owing to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) moving to promote Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United, who were first and second on the log at the time.