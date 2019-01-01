Shabana FC re-appoint Kanuli as head coach

The tactician makes a comeback to the Kisii-based side a few months after the unceremonious exit

National Super League (NSL) side Shabana FC have re-appointed Andrew Kanuli as their head coach, effective immediately.

The tactician engineered the Glamour Boys' promotion to the second tier two seasons ago before he was unceremoniously kicked out at the end of last season.

Kanuli then took over as the assistant coach for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) .

In the wake of Gilbert Selebwa's exit from the Kisii-based side, the management has confirmed the youthful tactician has rejoined the club and will be assisted by Thika United legend Vincent Nyaberi.

"We have confirmed Andrew Kanuli with immediate effect as the club's head coach to fill in the position after the departure of Gilbert Selebwa," read a post in Shabana's official Facebook account.



"Kanuli will be assisted by Vincent Nyaberi. Their first game together will be against Coast Stima on Saturday at Gusii Stadium."

Former coach Selebwa stepped down after the club failed to pay his salary, stretching back to June.

Shabana are currently placed eighth on the table after accumulating a total of 16 points from their 10 games.

They have won five games, drawn one and lost four.