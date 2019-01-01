Shabana FC coach Gilbert Selebwa suspended

Shabana’s goalkeeper trainer has also been suspended

Coach Gilbert Selebwa will be missing from the bench when Shabana hosts Bidco United at the Gusii Stadium after the experienced tactician was slapped with a temporary ban for indecent behavior.

Selebwa, who is accused of allegedly assaulting a match official in Shabana’s defeat to Elderot Youth on Wednesday, is suspended from taking part in all FKF organized Leagues and Competitions, pending submission of his case to the FKF Disciplinary Committee.

According to the referee’s report, Selebwa while disputing a call made by the first assistant referee, attacked the official; slapping him several times before turning his anger on the central referee.

“The match officials indicated in their match reports that Shabana FC head coach Mr. Gilbert Selebwa, in disputing an offside call made by the First Assistant Referee, attacked the Assistant Referee slapping him several times and later walked into the field of play and also attacked the Center Referee.

“Therefore you are kindly requested to take note that both your head coach and the goalkeeper trainer are provisionally suspended from taking part in all FKF organized Leagues and Competitions until the submission of their cases to the FKF Disciplinary Committee,” continued the letter.

Shabana’s goalkeeper trainer has also been suspended: “After the final whistle, Shabana goalkeeper trainer attacked the first assistant referee, pulling him by the ear

“Please be informed that your club shall forfeit the matches in which either of the said officials shall appear in the technical bench,” FKF said in a statement.