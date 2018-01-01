Shabana FC coach Gilbert Selebwa dispels favorites tag

Two top teams in the NSL will seal a promotion to the Kenyan Premier League next season

Despite leading the team to three consecutive wins in the National Super League, Shabana FC coach Gilbert Selebwa says the team is not yet there.

Wins against St Joseph's Youth, Nairobi City Stars and Kangemi All-Stars have seen the Glamour Boys move joint top of the table with nine points.

However, the tactician says a lot of work is needed to make the team a finished product.

"It is a perfect start that we wanted and it will give us much needed confidence. Winning three games in a row is a statement to other teams but we have a lot to do to be a complete side.

Article continues below

"We are not yet there but as time goes by we will be stronger in all departments. It is a matter of working harder day in day out."

Two top teams in the NSL will seal a promotion to the Kenyan Premier League next season.