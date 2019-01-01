Shabana fall again as Ushuru FC retains top spot in NSL

Kibera Black Stars' winless run continued when they failed to bag maximum points against Bidco United in a barren draw

Ushuru FC retained top spot in the National Super League table after downing Shabana FC 2-1 in an entertaining match played on Friday.

Ekaliani Ndolo drew first blood in favour of the ‘Glamour Boys’ in the 19th minute, but Evans Maliachi ensured the two sides go to the break level. Despite Barack Odhiambo's sending off in the second half, the taxmen managed to get the winner late into the game courtesy of Jeremiah Wanjala.

Wazito kept the chase with a 2-0 win against Eldoret Youth in a match played at Camp Toyoyo. The former Kenyan Premier League side scored both goals in the second half courtesy of Kennedy Ayako and David Orem to take the season's tally to eighteen points, one less than leaders Ushuru.

Other results are as follows; Kangemi All-Stars 1-1 Coast Stima, Green Commandos 2-2 Nairobi Stima, Migori Youth 0-1 Kisumu All Stars and Modern Coast Rangers 3-1 Nairobi City Stars.

Saturday Fixtures; Fortune Sacco vs FC Talanta, Kenya Police vs St. Joseph’s Youth and Thika United vs Administration Police.