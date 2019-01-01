Live Scores
Super League

Shabana fall again as Ushuru FC retains top spot in NSL

Last updated
Comments()
Goal Kenya.
Kibera Black Stars' winless run continued when they failed to bag maximum points against Bidco United in a barren draw

Ushuru FC retained top spot in the National Super League table after downing Shabana FC 2-1 in an entertaining match played on Friday.

Ekaliani Ndolo drew first blood in favour of the ‘Glamour Boys’ in the 19th minute, but Evans Maliachi ensured the two sides go to the break level. Despite Barack Odhiambo's sending off in the second half, the taxmen managed to get the winner late into the game courtesy of Jeremiah Wanjala.

Wazito kept the chase with a 2-0 win against Eldoret Youth in a match played at Camp Toyoyo. The former Kenyan Premier League side scored both goals in the second half courtesy of Kennedy Ayako and David Orem to take the season's tally to eighteen points, one less than leaders Ushuru.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

Kibera Black Stars' winless run continued when they failed to bag maximum points against Bidco United following a 0-0 draw.

Other results are as follows; Kangemi All-Stars 1-1 Coast Stima, Green Commandos 2-2 Nairobi Stima, Migori Youth 0-1 Kisumu All Stars and Modern Coast Rangers 3-1 Nairobi City Stars.

Saturday Fixtures; Fortune Sacco vs FC Talanta, Kenya Police vs St. Joseph’s Youth and Thika United vs Administration Police.

Next article:
Brighton vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Next article:
Celtic fans left guessing after Uefa tweet on Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama
Next article:
Harambee Stars named Team of the Year at annual awards
Next article:
2019 MLS draft winners, best picks and worst picks
Next article:
Amaya continues rapid rise by becoming first overall pick in 2019 MLS draft
Close