Shabana faces a daunting task against NSL leaders-Ushuru

Struggling Modern Coast Rangers, meanwhile, will face off with off-color Nairobi City Stars at the Serani Sports Grounds

The National Super League leaders Ushuru will face off with third-placed Shabana in the highlight match number seven on Friday.

The Taxmen lead the 20-team table with 16 points, one clear of second-placed Wazito, who will be up against Eldoret Youth on at the Camp Toyoyo.

Shabana must get a win if they are to keep pace with Ushuru and Wazito, especially after they lost at home to the latter last time out.

Struggling Modern Coast Rangers, meanwhile, will face off with off-color Nairobi City Stars at the Serani Sports Grounds, with both teams angling for a turnaround of fortunes.

Article continues below

Weekend Fixtures

Friday: Ushuru vs Shabana (Ruaraka Grounds, 3 pm), Kangemi All-Stars vs Coast Stima (Camp Toyoyo, 11 pm), Wazito vs Eldoret Youth (Camp Toyoyo, 2 pm), Kibera Black Stars vs Bidco United (Camp Toyoyo, 4:15 pm), Green Commandos vs Nairobi Stima (Bukhungu Stadium, 3 pm), Migori Youth vs Kisumu All Stars (Awendo Stadium, 3 pm), Modern Coast Rangers vs Nairobi City Stars (Serani Sports Grounds, 3 pm)

Saturday: Fortune Sacco vs FC Talanta (Thika Stadium, 1 pm), Kenya Police vs St. Joseph’s Youth (Karuturi Grounds, 3 pm), Thika United vs Administration Police (Thika Stadium, 3 pm)