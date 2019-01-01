Shabana coach Gilbert Selebwa vindicated by FKF Disciplinary Committee

Selebwa was slapped with an indefinite suspension for alleged assault on a match official

Shabana FC coach Gilbert Selebwa has been vindicated by the Football Federation Disciplinary Committee.

The federation had suspended the tactician for unsporting behavior in the 1-0 loss against Eldoret Youth late last month.

In the ruling made on February 21, the committee has cleared Selebwa from any wrongdoing and at the same time faulting the federation for taking too long to set the hearing date.

Part of the ruling reads: "Having taken such a drastic step that affects a member, the Federation should have set down the hearing of the Disciplinary cause within a short period, preferably not later than ten days after the suspension to avoid the likelihood of any innocent member being punished for an accusation he or she may successfully defend himself or herself against.

"We order that the suspension imposed upon Gilbert Selebwa and Geoffrey Atoti is lifted with immediate effect and that no further action is taken against the two members.



“We order that each party bears the costs of these proceedings. The decision of the Committee is unanimous."

A written ruling will be issued within the next two weeks.